Former Bursa Malaysia CEO Yusli Mohamed Yusoff dies at 63

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Former Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Yusli Mohamed Yusoff, 63, passed away this afternoon after a battle with cancer.

Yusli was the executive director and CEO of Bursa Malaysia, then known as the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange, from April 10, 2004 to March 31, 2011.

His recent roles included the chairman of Mudajaya Group Bhd, deputy chairman of FGV Holdings Bhd and president of the Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance (MICG).

He also helmed directorships in AirAsia X Bhd, Westports Holdings Bhd and KPJ Healthcare Bhd.

Meanwhile, FGV group chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor said FGV and its employees mourned the passing of Yusli Mohamed and wish to convey their deepest sympathy to his family.

According to him, Yusli Mohamed was appointed to the board of FGV on September 6, 2018 and as deputy chairman on March 2, 2020.

“Yusli Mohamed was a gentleman and well respected by his peers. As a board member, he contributed significantly to the recovery plan of FGV. His passing is a great loss for the group.

“May Allah bless his soul and place him amongst the righteous in Jannah,” he told Bernama today. — Bernama