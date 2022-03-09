In Kuala Lumpur, cops nab man who set fire to motorcycle that later spread to 52 vehicles at Jinjang PPR

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 31-year-old local man set fire to a victim’s motorcycle cushion which spread to the entire parking area of the residential area. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Feeling vengeful for not getting help to buy drug equipment, a vegetable trolley pusher was arrested on suspicion of causing a fire to 48 motorcycles and four cars at the Intan Baiduri People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Jinjang, here, last Friday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 31-year-old local man set fire to a victim’s motorcycle cushion which spread to the entire parking area of the residential area.

He said the man was believed to have committed such an act under the influence of alcohol after feeling upset with a man and an altercation ensued after the suspect asked the victim’s 20-year-old son to buy drug equipment, a month ago.

“The suspect admitted committing the crime but did not expect the fire to spread to the other vehicles. Police also called two men to appear as witnesses to the incident,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Beh said the suspect had 14 criminal records including robbery, fighting and murder as well as five cases of drug abuse while the latest case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by causing a fire and the man would be charged in court tomorrow.

Last Friday, police received a distress call on the incident at 4.21am and firemen managed to put out the fire by 4.56am. — Bernama