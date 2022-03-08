Sarawak minister concerned about continued ‘ignorance’ despite rise in sexual abuse cases involving boys

Fatimah said a total of 71 cases had been reported between 2016 and 2021, involving those aged 18 and below. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, March 8 — The rising number of cases in Sarawak involving sexual violence against boys has become a matter of grave concern, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah has pointed out.

According to her, a total of 71 cases had been reported between 2016 and 2021, involving those aged 18 and below.

“Reports of sexual violence against boys have been on the rise, but somehow this issue has been kept in the shadows — ignored by parents, caregivers, teachers and even other members of society.

“This could be due to factors such as ignorance, and fear of social stigma,” she said in a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Women and Family Council (SWFC) meeting at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

In connection with this, Fatimah said the issue of sexual violence against boys was among the three resolutions reached at the SWFC meeting — the other two were on poverty eradication and providing education to the stateless children in Sarawak.

On a related subject, the minister said more than 90 per cent of reported cases of sexual violence against children involved people known to the victims, or those who were trusted by the victims, their families and society as a whole.

“The perpetrators could be family members, or someone in a fiduciary relationship with the victim such as a teacher or a sports coach.

“It is time for the parents especially, to learn to listen to what their sons and daughters are telling or trying to tell them; that they have been touched in an inappropriate manner, or that they have been sexually assaulted by someone they trust, or they have been sexually violated a close family member or friend.

“Do not turn a deaf ear to them, as you (parents) may be the children’s last and only resort.”

Fatimah also stressed the importance of lodging a police report immediately upon the discovery of a sexual crime, so that the investigation could be launched.

She also pointed out that it was also the responsibility of the school administration to report to the relevant authorities regarding any report of sexual offence occurring at school and in the hostels.

“This is to allow the police to take the appropriate actions. The perpetrator must not be allowed to antagonise or threaten the victims, and they must never be given any space and opportunity to influence any potential witnesses.

“Also in this regard, we appeal to the courts to treat such cases with urgency.

“The victims are the primary witnesses, and so are the investigating officers.

“Delays in trying the case can seriously affect the delivery of justice. There are always circumstances later on like the victims and the witnesses having to pursue studies in other towns, cities or overseas, or the investigating officers getting transferred, that make it difficult to secure the attendance of witnesses in court; hence, the urgency in carrying out the trials.

“Give our children the moral support that they deserve. Being of tender age, they need the parents, the caregivers and even the teachers to believe them, support them and walk with them on this journey to obtain justice,” she elaborated.

On the subject of eradication of poverty, Fatimah said the SWFC would accord total focus on women and families.

Adding on, she said various initiatives had been put in place by her ministry, and the government as a whole, aimed at ending the ‘vicious cyclical trap of poverty’.

Moreover, she said her ministry would continue to ensure that the children categorised as ‘being stateless’ in Sarawak would be able to attend school while waiting for their citizenship applications to be approved.

“Education is every child’s basic right. We urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the process in approving the citizenship applications of these children.

“Understanding that such process may take years, the federal Education Ministry must allow these stateless children to continue formal education by not denying their right to obtain education.”

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus accompanied Fatimah during the press conference. — Borneo Post