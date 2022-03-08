March 30 hearing for VK Lingam’s appeal against decision to disbar him

The appeal hearing date was confirmed by lawyer Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, who is representing the Malaysian Bar in the case, following a case management of the appeal today. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — The Federal Court has fixed March 30 to hear lawyer Datuk VK Lingam’s appeal against the advocates and solicitors disciplinary board’s decision to bar him from practicing law for alleged misconduct relating to a video clip over judicial appointments.

Razlan Hadri also said that the Federal Court has fixed March 15 for both Lingam and the Malaysian Bar to file their written submissions.

Lingam was struck off the rolls as an advocate and solicitor by the disciplinary board on November 6, 2015.

On May 22, 2018, the High Court dismissed Lingam’s judicial review and upheld the decision of the disciplinary board.

On July 27 last year, Lingam lost his appeal in the Court of Appeal which was presided by a three-man panel led by Justice Datuk Lee Swee Seng.

In the court’s decision, Justice Lee said that the disciplinary committee had correctly evaluated the witnesses’ evidence, evidence of the recording in the video clip and the testimonies of experts and found that a misconduct had been proved with respect to Lingam interfering and influencing judicial appointments.

In his originating motion, Lingam wanted the court to set aside the disciplinary board’s decision in affirming the finding of liability made by the disciplinary committee which decided that he had conspired with various parties to interfere with or influence judicial appointments.

He had also sought a court order to set aside the findings of the disciplinary committee and overturn its recommendations that he be suspended from practice as an advocate and solicitor for a year and to fine him RM20,000. — Bernama