Flash floods: Waters rise in several KL roads as heavy rain falls for second day running

Kampung Baru is flooded after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Authorities have confirmed today more flash floods in the Klang Valley for the second day in a row following heavy downpours.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) tweeted that as of 4.17pm today, three additional areas flooded over.

They include Jalan Cheras leading to the Billion roundabout — where waters are now knee-high and roads are already inaccessible to traffic.

Jalan Pudu near the Tung Shin Hospital is also flooded up to calf-level, and the Hishamuddin Roundabout up to ankle-level. Both of these latter areas are still accessible to traffic.

Tarikh : 8/3/2022, 1617hrs



*Lokasi Jalan yang di naiki air (Banjir)*



Senarai jalan2 yang di naiki air adalah seperti berikut:



1. Jalan Cheras menghala ke Bulatan Billion

Landmark/KM: Eco Cheras Mall

Paras air: Paras lutut

Aliran Trafik: Tidak boleh dilalui

Kerosakan: Tiada pic.twitter.com/jNqZSjGiP1 — NADMA Malaysia (@mynadma) March 8, 2022

MORE TO COME