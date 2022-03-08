Flash floods: Waters rise in several KL roads as heavy rain falls for second day running

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Authorities have confirmed today more flash floods in the Klang Valley for the second day in a row following heavy downpours.
The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) tweeted that as of 4.17pm today, three additional areas flooded over.
They include Jalan Cheras leading to the Billion roundabout — where waters are now knee-high and roads are already inaccessible to traffic.
Jalan Pudu near the Tung Shin Hospital is also flooded up to calf-level, and the Hishamuddin Roundabout up to ankle-level. Both of these latter areas are still accessible to traffic.
Tarikh : 8/3/2022, 1617hrs— NADMA Malaysia (@mynadma) March 8, 2022
*Lokasi Jalan yang di naiki air (Banjir)*
Senarai jalan2 yang di naiki air adalah seperti berikut:
1. Jalan Cheras menghala ke Bulatan Billion
Landmark/KM: Eco Cheras Mall
Paras air: Paras lutut
Aliran Trafik: Tidak boleh dilalui
Kerosakan: Tiada pic.twitter.com/jNqZSjGiP1
