Flash floods: Waters rise in several KL roads as heavy rain falls for second day running

Tuesday, 08 Mar 2022 05:24 PM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

Kampung Baru is flooded after heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur March 7, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Authorities have confirmed today more flash floods in the Klang Valley for the second day in a row following heavy downpours. 

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) tweeted that as of 4.17pm today, three additional areas flooded over. 

They include Jalan Cheras leading to the Billion roundabout — where waters are now knee-high and roads are already inaccessible to traffic.

Jalan Pudu near the Tung Shin Hospital is also flooded up to calf-level, and the Hishamuddin Roundabout up to ankle-level. Both of these latter areas are still accessible to traffic.

 

 

 MORE TO COME 

