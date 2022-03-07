Civil Defence Force: Four districts in N. Sembilan hit by flash floods

Negri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said the areas involved were Rumah Murah Bahau, Jempol; Gemencheh Dam, Tampin and Felda Titi, Jelebu; and Kampung Bembang Panas Rumah Mesra Rakyat, Kuala Pilah. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, March 7 — Four districts in Negri Sembilan were hit by flash floods due to continuous heavy rain for several hours since this afternoon.

Negri Sembilan Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Md Nor said the areas involved were Rumah Murah Bahau, Jempol; Gemencheh Dam, Tampin and Felda Titi, Jelebu; and Kampung Bembang Panas Rumah Mesra Rakyat, Kuala Pilah.

“In Jempol, it involved 27 victims from seven families, while one family (was involved in Tampin), two families (in Kuala Pilah), while in Jelebu there were no victims reported, but the main road to the Jelondong Freshwater Fish Research Centre and Felda Titi had collapsed due to river water erosion,” he told Bernama here tonight.

He said the situation was still under control and the water had begun subsiding, with no temporary evacuation centres activated so far.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Public Works Department (JKR) director Wan Hasnan Wan Musa informed that the Felda Titi-Jelondong which collapsed this afternoon was closed from 9pm to all vehicles except motorcycles.

“The rain has subsided, and monitoring will continue from time to time. Monitoring of the situation at the scene is still being done, and road users are advised to avoid the road until the repair work is completed,” he said. — Bernama