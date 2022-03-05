Russia-Ukraine tensions: Malaysia strongly urges all parties to de-escalate hostilities

A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― Malaysia strongly urges all parties to urgently de-escalate hostilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent further loss of innocent lives and devastation, as it is also seriously concerned over the escalation of the conflict which threatens to turn into a humanitarian situation.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement today, Malaysia further called for immediate, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access, including across conflict lines, to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need, particularly those in vulnerable situations.

“Malaysia calls on all parties to exercise restraint, pursue dialogue and immediately explore all possible means to resolve the dispute peacefully.

“This must be done in accordance with the UN Charter and international law including respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” it said in the statement.

On its part, as a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC), Malaysia had earlier voted in favour of the convening of the Urgent Debate which adopted the resolution titled “Situation of Human Rights in Ukraine Stemming from the Russian Aggression” during the 49th Session of the HRC that began last Thursday (March 3-4).

Malaysia voted alongside 28 other Council members, with 32 affirmative votes; 2 against and 13 abstentions.

The statement said Malaysia will continue to play an objective and impartial role in the endeavour to foster dialogue and reconciliation.

“To this end, Malaysia stands ready to work with all parties towards a peaceful and amicable solution to the conflict,” the statement added. ― Bernama