With industry afflicted by swine fever, ministry reminds Sarawak’s breeders to improve biosecurity

Screenshot shows an example of a footbath for farms to keep livestock secure. — Screenshot from YouTube/Hysolv

SIBU, March 4 ― All pig breeders in Sarawak have been reminded to improve their farm biosecurity by having facilities such as vehicle or foot dips as well as intact perimeter fences, said Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development said the strengthening of control measures is vital following African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in several farms.

“Breeders should also control the movement (in or out) of livestock, vehicles and individuals.

“Farmers are reminded not to give food waste or kitchen waste to pigs and do not bring in new animals of unknown health status,” Dr Rundi said in a statement today.

He stressed breeders also need to be aware of the clinical signs of ASF such as high death in livestock, fever, breathing difficulties, redness or bruising on skin, loss of appetite, depression, vomiting, diarrhoea, swollen joints, skin ulcers, and runny nose.

Breeders who notice these signs must immediately contact the nearest Veterinary Services Office, he said.

Dr Rundi pointed out farmers who fail to report any cases of ASF infection to the State Veterinary Authority can be convicted and fined up to RM500 under Section 32-(2) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

“Breeders found dumping pig carcasses through illegal disposal into drainage areas, water catchments, or public roads can be convicted and will be fined not exceeding RM1,500 under Section 12- (2) Control of Livestock Farming Rules, 2003,” he said.

He explained that as ASF is a swine disease for which there is no vaccine or treatment, breeders should be mindful of the control measures stated.

He added ASF is a disease that only affects pigs and is not zoonotic.

“The supply of pork available in the market is safe for consumption,” he said. ― Borneo Post