Johor polls: Pakatan pledges to implement anti-hopping enactment, conduct redelineation exercise

The manifesto for the Johor state election was announced by Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong in Batu Pahat today.

BATU PAHAT, March 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today launched the “Tawaran Tindakan PH Johor” (PH Action Offers) which contains three main thrusts, namely rebuilding the people’s economy, ensuring the wellbeing of the people and creating a clean, efficient and dignified administration.

The “offers” in the manifesto include pushing for the full opening of the Johor-Singapore borders through test and release method to enable Johoreans working in Singapore to commute while complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The reopening of borders will revive the Johor property market which is experiencing oversupply, especially properties priced at RM500,000 and above.

PH also pledged to narrow the development gap between districts by implementing a comprehensive development plan for North, East, Central and South Johor; boosting tourism programmes; attracting strategic industry investments that offer quality employment to graduates as well as creating incentives and ecosystems to help women get back to work and upgrading childcare centres.

The coalition also promised to provide a start-up capital of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 to potential young entrepreneurs by emphasising modern agriculture, e-commerce, robotics and various important sectors in Johor as well as improving the quality of public transport.

It aims to offer a 10 per cent deposit for the purchase of motorcycle to the selected B40 in each district.

PH said it will reintroduce the Johor Health Card and the Senior Citizens Takaful Scheme; implement the Johor Prihatin Housing Scheme (SPPJ) and the Johor Youth Housing Scheme (SPBJ); Women’s Health Scheme as well as Kad Ibu Special Ta’azim (KIST) programme.

It will also implement an anti-party hopping enactment; conduct redelineation exercise and give equal funds for both government and opposition assemblymen. — Bernama