Johor polls: Mersing Bersatu chief quits party, wants to rejoin Umno

MERSING, March 4 — Mersing Bersatu division chief, Laili Yusof today announced his resignation and is quitting the party with immediate effect.

He said the decision was made after taking due consideration apart from accusing the party of having no direction.

“Even though the decision may be quite rash with the impending Johor state election, but I have honestly lost confidence with Bersatu which have deviated from its original principles

“For us, Bersatu is without any clear directions and we can feel our participation and struggles all this while have been in vain and only benefitted certain parties,” he said at a restaurant in Endau here today.

Also present at the brief ceremony were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as Endau Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Youzaimi Yusof.

Laili said it is hoped the decision would be a lesson to his comrades in the party, especially in Johor.

“With this, I wish to state my intention to return to the original fold (Umno) and to give my full support to all BN candidates in the Johor state election on March 12,” he said. — Bernama