PM: 1,200 new jobs created while over 42,000 found employment in Jan 2022

People wearing face masks are seen on the Saloma Bridge in Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — A total of 42,166 people found employment while 1,200 new jobs were created in January, proving that the JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia initiative launched on Feb 19 is on the right track to achieve the target of creating 600,000 jobs this year, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the National Employment Council (NEC) was informed of this at its meeting today to discuss the programmes and initiatives which have been and would be conducted by implementing agencies to create jobs for Keluarga Malaysia.

He said this success showed that Malaysia’s economy was recovering further following the reopening of various economic and social sectors.

“Looking back at the success achieved in 2021, the government with the integrated cooperation of various ministries, implementing agencies and the private sector has succeeded in 558,633 job placements.

“This achievement is 112 per cent of the target set and the government is confident that this success can be repeated with a higher target in 2022,” he said in a statement. — Bernama