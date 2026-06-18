KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The registration status of Parti Wawasan Negara with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is not an issue as the party only underwent a name change following a takeover, says Gerakan Reset founder Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The matter was reported by The Star.

Hamzah said the faction he leads had taken over an existing registered party and simply changed its name.

“I took over a party, we only changed the name,” he told reporters after attending a meeting of opposition Members of Parliament at PAS headquarters here on Wednesday.

He added that discussions at the meeting also focused on preparations for the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

“As we know, a decision has already been made in Johor, so we want to determine how to ensure the victory of our candidates, and the same goes for Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Hamzah said MPs present agreed on the need to go to the ground and support candidates as part of the election preparations.

“Therefore, all discussions required our friends, especially MPs, to go down to the ground and help our candidates, which is what we discussed,” he said.

Earlier, Hamzah and 16 other MPs from Gerakan Reset Malaysia attended the meeting with PAS MPs, which lasted nearly two hours.