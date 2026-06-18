KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) today announced a restructuring of its leadership, with the services of Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali terminated with immediate effect.

PN chairman Datuk Seri Ir Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the move was part of preparations for the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

In a statement last night, he said Mohd Radzi, who previously served as PN election director, had been replaced by Kedah Menteri Besar and PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi has also been relieved of his duties as PN treasurer and replaced by (Malaysian Indian People’s Party Deputy President) Subramaniam Surunaryan. Deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin has been relieved of his duties to comply with the requirements of the Perikatan Nasional Constitution,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri said the restructuring was carried out under the powers provided under Clauses 8.3(V), (VI) and (VII) of the PN Constitution.

He added that an emergency meeting of the PN Supreme Council would be convened in the near future to strengthen the coalition’s organisation.

PAS recently officially announced that it had ended all forms of political cooperation with Bersatu. — Bernama