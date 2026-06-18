KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A total of 1,336 candidates in the 2025 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination achieved a perfect 4.00 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), up by 70 candidates from 1,266 the previous year.

The improvement also contributed to an increase in the national CGPA from 2.85 in STPM 2024 to 2.88 this year, marking the highest achievement since the STPM modular system was introduced in 2013, Kosmo! Online reported today.

Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Professor Datuk Md Amin Md Taff said this year’s national CGPA was also 12.06 per cent higher than the 2.57 recorded in STPM 2013.

He said the proportion of candidates obtaining a perfect 4.00 CGPA rose from 3.06 per cent last year to 3.50 per cent this year.

“The percentage of candidates achieving CGPAs of 3.75, 3.00, 2.75 and 2.00 and above also increased compared with STPM 2024,” he said at the announcement of the 2025 STPM examination results here today.

Md Amin said the number of candidates obtaining 5A grades in all five subjects taken increased from 53 in 2024 to 60 this year.

The number of candidates obtaining 4A grades also rose from 1,228 to 1,285.

He said 77.64 per cent, or 29,616 candidates, achieved full passes in four or five subjects, up from 76.55 per cent in STPM 2024.

Of the 40,199 candidates who registered for the examination, 38,144 sat for the papers, while 38,128 candidates, or 99.96 per cent, qualified to be awarded the 2025 STPM certificate.