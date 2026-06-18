KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) will be tabled at the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament next week.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the proposed amendments cover 11 scopes involving 42 clauses, including the introduction of penalties for illegal racing and “tonto” activities, as well as higher fines for serious offences, Harian Metro reported today.

He said this round of amendments is the most comprehensive in recent years, following the last revision in 2020 which increased penalties for drunk driving offences.

“This is the first amendment to be brought this year, and another amendment is expected to be tabled in the Parliament session at the end of the year.

“The second amendment (at the end of the year) will focus on proposals for a compensation mechanism for victims of accidents involving drunk drivers, drug-positive drivers or reckless driving, to ensure justice for victims,” he said during a special media briefing at the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) here today.

Loke said one of the key focuses of the amendments is strengthening the digital transformation of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to reduce reliance on conventional enforcement methods.

He said technologies such as the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system would allow enforcement officers to automatically detect road tax status, insurance coverage and vehicle records without stopping vehicles at roadblocks.

“We want smarter and more efficient enforcement, and to reduce direct interaction between officers and road users.

“This approach will not only improve enforcement effectiveness, but also reduce negative perceptions and integrity issues often associated with roadside inspections,” he said.

He said the amendments also aim to curb illegal racing activities and address “tonto” interference, where individuals tail or obstruct enforcement officers.

“We want clearer legal provisions so action can be taken against any party that interferes with or disrupts enforcement duties.

“In addition, the amendments also cover cross-border mobility and other issues that require alignment with current developments,” he said.

On proposals to raise the maximum compound from RM300, Loke said the increase would not apply to all offences, but only selected serious and repeat violations.

He said the current compound rate is no longer seen as an effective deterrent for some road users.

However, if approved, implementation will not be immediate.

“We are looking at a transition period of at least two years before the new rate is enforced.

“The aim is to give the public time to adjust and ensure the implementation is carried out in an orderly manner,” he said.

He said the Bill will be tabled for first reading on Monday, followed by debate at second reading the next day.

He added that the proposed amendments had already undergone scrutiny by the Parliamentary Special Select Committee, involving both government and opposition representatives, before being finalised for tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.