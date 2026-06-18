KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The chief executive officer of Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with seven counts of corruption involving RM1.45 million in connection with the RM8.7 million tender to upgrade the Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre.

Iliyas Jamil, 42, pleaded not guilty after all charges were read out before Judge Suzana Hussin.

According to the first charge, he is accused of soliciting a bribe of RM1 million for himself from Yap Yeow Kuen, 60, at PSM office, Level 2, Stadium Nasional, Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC), Sri Petaling here, on February 24.

The money was as a bribe for the accused to agree to choose Aerolux Power Constructions Sdn Bhd, to win the tender for the Upgrading of the Courts & Sports Facilities at the National Squash Centre, Kuala Lumpur Sports City Bukit Jalil here, worth RM8,733,197.

The charge was brought under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

For the second to seventh charges, Iliyas is charged with receiving a cash bribe of RM450,000 from Yap as a reward for choosing Aerolux Power Constructions to win the project tender.

The accused is charged with committing the offences at the PSM office and a restaurant in Sri Petaling, between Feb 25 and April 13, under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, which are punishable under Section 24(1), which provides for the same punishment.

In today’s proceedings, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff.

Earlier, Noralis offered bail of RM200,000 with one Malaysian guarantor, taking into account the status of the accused and the seriousness of the offence.

“Our side is also requesting additional conditions, namely that the accused’s travel documents be submitted to the court, report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once a month and not interfere with prosecution witnesses,” she said.

Mohd Yusmadi, meanwhile, applied for bail of between RM50,000 and RM80,000, considering that his client is still young, has a child who is still in school and has now been suspended from duty.

Suzana allowed Iliyas to be bailed at RM100,000 with a Malaysian surety and allowed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution, including not interfering with the prosecution witnesses until the case is concluded.

The court also set July 27 for mention and submission of documents. — Bernama