KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Two wanted Indian fugitives believed to be involved in a railway track explosion in Patiala, Punjab, on April 27, have been deported to India by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said the deportation followed a request from Indian authorities to locate and detain the two individuals.

He said the operation highlights the close ties and cooperation between Malaysia and India in tackling serious crimes involving regional security.

“This collaboration reflects the continuous commitment of the Royal Malaysia Police in combating transnational crime while strengthening international security synergy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added the action also shows that Malaysia will not serve as a safe haven for individuals evading the criminal justice system.

Previously, both suspects were wanted by Indian authorities in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting a main railway line in the Patiala district.

The suspects are believed to have entered Malaysia at the end of April and hid in the Klang Valley to avoid detection.

Through intensive intelligence gathering and international information-sharing, the Bukit Aman National Central Bureau/Interpol Division (D12) tracked the suspects’ locations in the federal capital before launching a raid to arrest them. — Bernama