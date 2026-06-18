KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A 62-year-old retired salesman from Perak has won a Sports Toto 4D Jackpot 1 prize worth RM11.8 million after using numbers derived from his grandchildren’s birth certificates.

The winner collected RM11,806,469.85 from the total RM12 million jackpot on May 31 after his winning numbers, 1660 and 5093, matched the jackpot combination, according to The Star.

He said he had been regularly placing bets of between RM10 and RM20 per draw for about 30 years, never expecting his long-running habit to result in a life-changing win.

The retiree said the numbers were inspired by his two grandchildren’s birth certificate details.

“My grandchildren have brought so much joy and happiness to our family, but I never imagined they would one day change our lives in such an extraordinary way,” he said.

He said he was initially stunned by the win and checked the results several times before informing his family.

The winner added that he plans to manage the money carefully, focusing on supporting his family and securing his grandchildren’s future.

The remaining RM195,148.20 from the jackpot pool was won by a Kuala Lumpur ticket holder who purchased an i-System entry.

In a separate draw, a 65-year-old retired construction worker from Penang won RM3.5 million in the Sports Toto 6/50 Jackpot 1 after his Lucky Pick ticket matched the winning numbers in the June 10 draw.

The second winner said he had been buying RM10 Lucky Pick tickets for years and regularly checked results through the Sports Toto mobile application.

He said he initially struggled to believe he had won and woke his wife to verify the ticket.

The retiree added that the winnings would be placed in fixed deposits, with the interest used to support retirement expenses.