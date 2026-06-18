KOTA KINABALU, June 18 — The Sabah government has approved the appointment of Datuk Zainudin Aman as the new State Secretary, effective June 29.

Zainudin, who is currently the Sabah State Public Service director-general, will succeed Datuk Seri Safar Untong, whose tenure ends on June 28.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the appointment was expected to further strengthen the Sabah civil service and enhance its competitiveness in driving the state’s administrative transformation agenda.

“This is important to ensure continued progress and excellence, while enabling government policies to be implemented effectively for the prosperity of the people and the state,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Hajiji expressed the state government’s highest appreciation and gratitude to Safar for his outstanding, dedicated, prudent and integrity-driven service since assuming the post in 2019.

Safar was also appointed chairman of Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAED), a government-linked company under the Chief Minister’s Department, effective June 1. — Bernama