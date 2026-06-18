KAZAN, June 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia’s support in strengthening energy cooperation with Malaysia, especially Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Anwar said bilateral mechanisms between Malaysia and Russia had expanded across various fields, including trade, investment, the halal economy and finance.

Besides this, Malaysia is also close to finalising visa liberalisation arrangements with Russia, which would further facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, he said in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with Putin here today.

Russia is aiming to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Malaysia, Indonesia and Kuwait this year.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that the Russian Foreign Ministry would step up efforts to finalise and coordinate the relevant agreements.

He also thanked Putin for Russia’s support, noting that Petronas had engaged with Russian counterparts and companies to advance collaboration in the sector.

“You have given fantastic support. Thank you very much. Petronas was here with your counterpart (Rosneft). (It also had meetings) with some of the other companies here,” said Anwar.

PJSC Rosneft Oil Company is Russia’s largest integrated energy corporation and one of the largest public oil and gas companies globally, specialising in hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining, and the sale of petroleum products.

Headquartered in Moscow, the company accounts for roughly 40 per cent of Russia’s total oil production.

In April, Anwar had said that Petronas would negotiate with Russia to secure sufficient oil supplies for domestic needs and that Putrajaya’s good relations with Moscow place the country in a favourable position to pursue such negotiations.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia greatly appreciated Putin’s commitment to enhancing energy cooperation and the support extended during the energy crisis.

He also expressed hope that Russia would continue to support efforts in other areas, such as improving air connectivity between Malaysia and Russian cities, including Moscow and Kazan, to boost tourism, trade and people-to-people links.

Anwar said both countries were exploring cooperation in the halal economy and finance while discussions on trade and investment continued to progress positively.

In 2024, total Asean-Russia trade amounted to US$18.1 billion, while Russian foreign direct investment in Asean was recorded at RM367.90 million (US$92.97 million).

For Malaysia, Russia was the country’s ninth-largest trading partner among European nations in 2025, with total trade valued at RM8.72 billion (US$2.04 billion).

Malaysia’s main exports to Russia comprise electrical and electronic products, machinery, equipment and parts, as well as processed food products.

Its principal imports from Russia include petroleum products, minerals, chemicals and chemical-based products.

Anwar is in Kazan, the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit from June 17 to 18. — Bernama