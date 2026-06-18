KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has denied being involved in a poster about registering “saudara baharu” or “mualaf” that went viral on social media recently.

The university said through its social media channels that the poster dated June 15 was never brought up to the university’s administration for consideration or approval, and that it was spread without using any official UPSI channels.

“UPSI views the matter seriously and further action will be taken to ensure such matters do not recur. The public is advised to always refer to the university’s official announcements through its official mediums,” the university said.

It also stressed its commitment to tackle any issue that could tarnish its image or reputation. — Bernama