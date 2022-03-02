Tumpat MP braves floodwaters to extend help to residents

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi speaks during a press conference at Bayan Lepas June 16, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

TUMPAT, March 2 — To ensure that no flood victims go hungry due to food shortage, Tumpat MP Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi decided to navigate through three kilometres of floodwaters using a boat to distribute food aid.

Che Abdullah said some 500 packs of food essentials like rice, oil and sardine were distributed to residents in 10 villages around the Tumpat district affected by the floods since last Sunday, with the help of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the police.

He said the food packs were given out to village chiefs to be channelled to residents in their respective areas, including in Kampung Kubang Sawa, Kuala Jambu, Bendang Pak Yong, Simpangan, Kajang Sebidang and Teluk Jering.

“Food assistance was distributed to the residents affected by the floods and also to those who had refused to be evacuated to relief centres. We will also expand our reach to several villages located near the Sungai Kelantan riverbank from time to time,” he told reporters after handing out aid to residents in Kampung Kajang Sebidang here today. — Bernama