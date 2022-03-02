PM sends condolences to Anwar Ibrahim on passing of his brother

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob conveyed his condolences through a post on Twitter, last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended his condolences to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his family on the passing of his brother Rusli Ibrahim.

Ismail Sabri conveyed his condolences through a post on Twitter, last night.

“Condolences to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his family on the passing of his younger brother, Tuan Haj) Rusli Ibrahim. May the soul of the deceased be blessed and placed with the souls of those who believe and do good deeds. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

He is the fifth child of nine siblings.

Earlier via Twitter, Anwar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, informed that his brother died at the age of 74 at Selayang Hospital, today.

It is understood that the late Rusli died due to old age at about 2.20pm after being at Selayang Hospital for the past few weeks and the body will be taken to the Al-Ubudiah Mosque before being buried in the cemetery around Ampang, last night. ― Bernama