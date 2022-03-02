PM Ismail Sabri: BWI assistance to be channelled immediately to flood victims in Kelantan, Terengganu

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the distribution of Bantuan Wang Ihsan assistance to 7,651 heads of households affected by the current floods in Kelantan and Terengganu would be channelled immediately. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PASIR MAS, March 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the distribution of Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) assistance to 7,651 heads of households affected by the current floods in Kelantan and Terengganu would be channelled immediately.

He said based on records, 2,995 household heads in Kelantan and 4,656 household heads in Terengganu were affected and had been placed in relief centres.

“We expect the RM1,000 assistance for each head of household to be given as soon as possible, if possible before they return home,” he said during a press conference after listening to a briefing on the flood situation in the Pasir Mas District and presenting donations to flood victims at the relief centre in SK Gelang. Mas here today.

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

Commenting further, Ismail Sabri said as of 8 am today, there were 9,056 flood victims from 2,995 families in Kelantan, and 17,641 victims involving 4,656 families in Terengganu.

“Apart from BWI, the government will also channel RM2,500 for the purchase of basic home necessities. As for damage to electrical equipment, we will give a voucher or rebate of RM500 for purchases, while for the repair of vehicles, we will provide a voucher of RM1,000.

“For vehicles that need to be repaired, companies such as Perodua will provide a 50 per cent discount, with towing and servicing fees waived to help flood victims,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said apart from that, there are three assistance categories for home damages.

“The first category is for damages less than RM5,000, possibly those involving doors or windows, they can make a cash claim for repair work. For damages between RM5,000 to RM15,000, they need to report to the district office and the repair works will be implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB).

“For cases such as houses being washed away or completely destroyed, the government will build new houses for the flood victims, and the construction will also be carried out by KPLB. The flood victims need to make a report to the district office and community leaders,” he said.

He said the government would also donate RM10,000 to the families of flood victims who died this time, which included four in Kelantan. — Bernama