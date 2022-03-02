HR Ministry: MYfuturejobs portal records 11,846 job opportunities within RM5,000-RM10,000 range

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 —A total of 11,846 job opportunities in emerging sectors have been recorded from Jan 1 to Feb 24, 2022, offering salaries of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 and above.

The Human Resources Ministry in a written answer in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today said further information on the new jobs can be obtained through the MYFutureJobs portal which was introduced by the government in 2020.

“Among the main industries or sectors that have been identified as having high demand are information and communications, manufacturing, transportation, professional activities, scientific, technical, and education.

“The emerging occupation that are now in high demand among employers are data analysis, systems analyst (information and communications technology - ICT), user interface developer, data scientist, ICT systems architect, database developer, embedded systems, software developer, research engineers, logistics analyst, ICT business analyst, digital media designer, digital games developer, and digital forensics expert,” it said.

The ministry said the salaries offered would depend on the education level, experience and skills that the jobseekers have.

Meanwhile, the ministry said for the period from Jan 1, 2020 to Feb 18, 2022, a total of 96,661 employers registered with MYFutureJobs had offered 3.88 million job vacancies.

“Out of this number, some 431,989 active vacancies are still available to-date,” it added. — Bernama