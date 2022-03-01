Transport Ministry: Russian ship’s docking request rejected by Kuala Linggi International Port to ensure sanctions not violated

The Transport Ministry (MOT) announced in a statement today that the request by the ship, which was expected to dock on Saturday (March 5) was rejected to ensure no international sanctions were violated. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The operator of the Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) has turned down a docking request by a ship carrying crude oil from that is on its way to Malaysia.

The Transport Ministry (MOT) announced in a statement today that the request by the ship, which was expected to dock on Saturday (March 5) was rejected to ensure no international sanctions were violated.

“Quoting media reports, the ship registered as Linda or known as Lady M was allegedly listed under international sanctions.

“The MOT will continue to monitor the situation periodically for any possible further action in accordance to government policy,” the statement read. ― Bernama