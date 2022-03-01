Taib Mahmud takes oath of office as Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak for third term

Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud takes his oath of office as Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak for the third term at the Dewan Lapau of the State Assembly Building in Kuching, March 1, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 1 ― Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud took oath of office as Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak for the third term in a ceremony held at Dewan Lapau of the State Assembly Building here today.

The ceremony started with the Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, reading out the instrument of appointment of Abdul Taib as the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, after which Abdul Taib took his oath of office and then signed the letter of appointment before the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

Also present were Abdul Taib’s wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, Abang Johari’s Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang and several members of the state cabinet.

Abdul Taib received his instrument of appointment to continue his service for another two years from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He was appointed the Sarawak Governor for the first time on March 1, 2014 until February 28, 2018 and for the second time for the period March 1, 2018 until February 28, 2022.

Taib was the 4th Chief Minister of Sarawak and held the post for 33 years from March 26, 1981, after he succeeded his uncle Abdul Rahman Ya’kub.

The eldest of 10 siblings was born on May 21, 1936 to Mahmud Abang Yahya and Hamidah Ya’kub.

Taib served as a judge’s associate in the Supreme Court of South Australia after having completed his law studies at the University of Adelaide, before returning to Sarawak.

He entered politics in 1963 when he joined the Sarawak Legislative Council and served until 1966. ― Bernama