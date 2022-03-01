PM insists no corrupt politician spared after Anwar asks about Malaysia’s latest decline on global index

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the special meeting of the fourth term of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in Parliament today that no corrupt politician has been spared from the criminal justice system.

He conceded that efforts to battle graft remains difficult after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asked for an explanation about Malaysia’s drop in the latest corruption perception index.

Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that the government does not practise selective prosecution, citing the ongoing corruption trials involving both government and Opposition elected representatives as proof of Putrajaya’s commitment to quash graft.

MORE TO COME