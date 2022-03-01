Flood victims number over 17,000 in Terengganu, steadily decline in Kelantan as of this morning

A student is seen cleaning up at Madrasatul Quran Sahabat after floodwaters recede in Hulu Terengganu March 1, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu has continued to rise while that in Kelantan is on the decline.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims increased to 17,742 people from 4,557 families at 8am today, compared to 14,393 people from 3,744 families at 8pm yesterday.

This follows the evacuation of residents in villages situated near estuaries after the high tide phenomenon hit several areas especially in Kemaman last night.

There are now 141 flood relief centres (PPS) in operation ― 26 in Besut, Dungun (29), Kemaman (27), Hulu Terengganu (21), Setiu (21), Kuala Terengganu (nine), Kuala Nerus (seven) and Marang (one).

The Terengganu Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Kemaman has the most evacuees with 8,027 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,700), Dungun (2,988), Besut (908), Setiu (848), Kuala Terengganu (728), Kuala Nerus (538) and Marang (five).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that the water level of most rivers had dropped, with only Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman and Sungai Dungun in Dungun still exceeding the danger mark.

In Kelantan, the number of victims continued to drop to 7,625 people from 2,483 families at PPS at 8am, compared to 8,054 people from 2,600 families last night.

The Social Welfare Department disaster info application said 46 PPS had been opened, with 21 in Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah (nine), Kuala Krai (seven), Pasir Puteh (six), Machang (two) and Jeli (one).

According to the JPS flood info portal publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, two major rivers in the state are still at the warning level - Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah at 23.10 meters (m) and Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang (16.99m). ― Bernama