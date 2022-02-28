TNB to restore electricity supply in flood-affected areas in Terengganu, Kelantan

Aerial view of Rantau Panjang town inundated by flood waters in Kelantan, February 28, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is busy restoring electricity supply in districts in Terengganu and Kelantan which have been affected by floods.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Baharin Din said its frontline employees are in the field to restore power in stages depending on the access and local situation.

“TNB is always sensitive and sympathetic to the suffering of the people in a disaster and TNB is also careful on the safety of electricity during the current floods,” he said in a statement today.

He said the national utility company would try to restore power supply as soon as possible but the safety of the public and its frontliners is the top priority in the effort to get supply back.

“Among our priorities is to restore the affected substations and other assets including testing to ensure the assets are safe to channel power,” he said and added that TNB would put back supply as soon as the situation permits and would also ensure smooth power supply to temporary relief centres (PPS).

He said apart from PPS, TNB would also ensure continuous electricity supply to strategic premises such as hospitals and police stations including providing mobile generator sets if the premises is unable to get supply a substation.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious when using electrical appliances if their premises are flooded and avoid touching any electrical equipment with a wet hand as it could cause electric shock. ― Bernama