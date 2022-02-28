Covid-19: Johor striving to move into endemic phase by increasing vaccination rate, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was its main recommendation in ensuring the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) could be enhanced and, subsequently, lead to the reopening of the Johor and Singapore border. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 ― The Johor government is striving to move into the Covid-19 endemic phase by increasing the vaccination rate of its population, including among children aged between five and 12, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad.

He said this was its main recommendation in ensuring the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) could be enhanced and, subsequently, lead to the reopening of the Johor and Singapore border.

“I am confident that when the border of Johor and Singapore can be opened, it will be a huge contributor to the revival of the state’s economy.

“The decision involves two countries but because it (the reopening of the border) has an effect on Johor, the state government is frequently involved in making plans for the border reopening. It is something the state government has proposed as the main recommendation in moving forward,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after launching the Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) Sabahat Entrepreneur Centre Leadership Workshop in Senai here today.

The mentri besar also said that the state government contributed RM6 million to Johor Sabahat AIM entrepreneurs to assist them in revitalising their businesses.

Meanwhile, on the issue of postal voting for Johor residents living in Singapore (for the March 12 state polls), he said it was the best option considering there were restrictions on them returning home due to Covid-19.

He was confident that postal voting would provide a fair opportunity for all registered voters in the state to exercise their democratic rights.

He said the Election Commission (EC) is in the process of sending the ballot papers to the neighbouring country today, after finalising the list of election candidates. ― Bernama