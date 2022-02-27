Major floods hit Hulu Terengganu, says state police chief

Flood victims are seen on a vehicle stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Hulu Terengganu February 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA BERANG, Feb 27 — The floods that struck the Hulu Terengganu district here, have been described as the most serious as some of the affected areas have never been flooded before.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the police have identified five zones hit by major floods involving 25 villages in the district.

“The Jalan Sekayu area has never been flooded, this is the first time it is inundated and the situation is quite serious because the water level has reached the roofs of the villagers’ houses.

“A total of 14 major roads were cut off and can only be passed by boat, including roads leading to the Kenyir Dam,” he told reporters at the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters here today.

He said a total of 1,432 people have been evacuated and 21 temporary relief centres were opened in the district.

Rohaimi said the police have made thorough preparations and have sufficient personnel so far with the help of various agencies including the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and the General Operations Force (GOF).

Meanwhile, he said the flood situation in Besut and Kemaman continued on an upward trend adding that more residents were expected to be evacuated to the relief centres.

“Kuala Nerus and Marang are still holding up, whereas, in Dungun, even police stations were flooded but all its personnel and their family members have been rescued,” he added.

Asked about food aid delivery to the flood-hit areas, Rohaimi said so far the process was running smoothly.

He also denied allegations hurled by certain parties that floods in Hulu Terengganu were caused by water released from the Kenyir Dam here, adding that so far the water level at the dam was under control and below the overflow level.

He reminded the public not to easily believe unverified news that is being spread online, saying that they should focus on ensuring their safety and the safety of their family. — Bernama