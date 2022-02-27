Johor election SOPs tailored to current Covid-19 situation, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to the media during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force briefing in Putrajaya, July 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the Johor state election were appropriate for Malaysia’s current the Covid-19 situation.

He said the Health Ministry would also work closely with the Election Commission (EC) to ensure the SOPs for future elections match with the circumstances of the pandemic at the time.

“We have come a long way since Melaka. We now allow walkabouts, house — to-house visits — but not inside, just along the fence of the porch area of the house — ceramah at political party offices. I feel like this loosening is proportional, accurate.

“During the next election, we will revisit the SOPs. But I want to tell the EC, don’t hold elections like it did before. We are still in a pandemic. It’s just that we continue to improve. Step by step,” he said during a press conference at the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Simpang Renggam, Johor.

The minister said even though some people were unhappy elections were being held alongside a new Covid-19 wave, he was confident the prescribed SOPs would be effective as they were supported by data the Health Ministry has examined.

“Because of that I am confident in giving some leeway in the SOPs for the Johor state election,” he said.

On the journalist from Chinese daily Sin Chew who was fined RM1,000 for violating the SOPs at the Larkin nomination centre, Khairy said that he has asked his ministry to revoke the compound notice after investigating the matter.

He said that he found that the breach of SOP was not caused by the journalist, and understood that media personnel must get close to politicians and newsmakers as part of their duties.

“But, please, journalists: keep to the SOPs. I’ve told my guys not to fine journalists who are doing their work,” he said.

The EC has set March 12 as the polling date for the Johor state election and early voting will be on March 8.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballot in this state election. The EC is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.