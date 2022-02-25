Johor polls: Pejuang replaces candidate for Endau due to Covid-19

Pejuang’s candidate for Endau, Zaini Tahar, has tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has replaced its candidate for Endau, Zaini Tahar, with Ulya Aqamah Husamudin after the former was tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that our original candidate for N32 (Endau), Zaini Tahar, was tested positive for Covid-19. He was not present during the announcement of the party candidates in Muar yesterday.

“Therefore, Pejuang has decided to replace him with Mohd Noorhisyam Ibrahim,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Pejuang announced the name of the 42 candidates for the Johor state election on March 12.

The nomination for the polls is tomorrow. — Bernama