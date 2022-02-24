Johor polls: Nornekman Sapian intends to continue late father’s struggle in Kempas

Nornekman Osman is the eldest son of former Johor mentri besar, the late Datuk Osman Sapian and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate for the Kempas state seat in the Johor state election, February 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Feb 24 — Nornekman Osman, the eldest son of former Johor mentri besar, the late Datuk Osman Sapian and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) candidate for the Kempas state seat in the Johor state election, is determined to continue his father’s struggle in the constituency.

Nornekman, 47, said he had taken on the responsibility of completing the tasks left by his late father after the latter passed away on December 21 last year.

“When my father passed away, as the eldest child in my family, I returned to resolve matters regarding staff, and other unresolved programmes,” he said after the announcement of Pejuang candidates for the Johor polls by party president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir today.

Nornekman was one of 42 individuals announced as Pejuang candidates for the election to be held on March 12.

According to Nornekman, he has been involved in politics for some time, but his father had wanted him to gain experience elsewhere before returning to serve in Johor.

“I think that was among the conditions placed by my late father, which is for me to gain knowledge elsewhere, and make it easier for me to return to Johor and serve,” he said. — Bernama