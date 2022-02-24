Covid-19: Govt to expand school outreach to expedite vaccination for kids, says deputy health minister

Children between the ages of five and 12 get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, February 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA BERANG, Feb 24 — The government will expand the implementation of the school “outreach” vaccination team nationwide as one of the measures to speed up Covid-19 vaccination rate for children aged five to 11, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Currently, he said, a total of 392 “outreach” teams have been sent to 1,244 schools around the country.

“The ‘outreach’ team moves from school to school as opposed to the PPV (vaccination centres) in schools where we gather six to seven schools at one school for the vaccination programme,” he told reporters after Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Buluh here today.

He said, meanwhile, in Terengganu, a total of 81 school PPVs are in operation in order to speed up the vaccination rate for children in the state which is at only 7.5 per cent.

Noor Azmi said seven off-site PPVs have opened in Terengganu where health workers either from the government or private sector would be tasked with administering the Covid-19 vaccine to children in the state. — Bernama