Dr Mahathir says Zahid met with him to mend ties prior to his return as PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after unveiling Pejuang’s aspirations for the upcoming Johor state polls in Putrajaya February 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid him a visit before he became prime minister for a second time.

Dr Mahathir, who was Pakatan Harapan chairman at the time, said Zahid came with a few others, and tried to mend ties with him.

“At the time, there was a possibility that I might become the prime minister, that's why he wanted to 'make nice' with me.

“But I knew, Zahid's problem was that there was a possibility that he could be imprisoned due to the wrong doings and crimes he did,” Dr Mahathir told reporters during a press conference after unveiling his party aspirations for the upcoming Johor state polls.

He also indicated that Zahid had tried to get rid of other actions taken against him through the court, this after the latter returned to power with the ruling party.

“I heard that he wanted to get rid of all actions taken against him through court, that's Zahid.

“And there were ongoing investigations, and he wanted these investigations stopped,” said Dr Mahathir.

MORE TO COME