Aidi Ismail takes over as new Bukit Aman Crime Prevention, Community Safety Dept director

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Datuk Aidi Ismail officially began his duties as Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director today, replacing Datuk Ramli Din, who went on mandatory retirement on January 13.

Aidi took over the position from acting JPJKK director Datuk Mustafa Khan Abdul Samat at a simple ceremony at Bukit Aman, witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain.

The ceremony also saw the handover of duties for the JPJKK Perkep (Police Family Association) chairman from Datin Nor Hamiah Abdul Hamid Hasani to Datin Raja Asaudat Raja Muda, witnessed by Perkep Malaysia vice-chairman Datin Zainah Othman. — Bernama