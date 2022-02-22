PM Ismail Sabri’s visit an opportunity to strengthen Malaysia-Thailand bilateral cooperation, says Thai official

In a statement, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would hold a bilateral meeting at the Government House on Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BANGKOK, Feb 22 — Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Thailand starting Thursday is an opportunity for the two neighbouring countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation post Covid-19.

In a statement, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha and Ismail Sabri would hold a bilateral meeting at the Government House on Friday.

“This visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, particularly to reinvigorate the economies of both countries which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They will also exchange views on strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual importance, such as security, economic partnership and connectivity along the border, as well as cooperation within Asean and other multilateral frameworks,” he said.

Thanakorn said the visit is Ismail Sabri’s introductory visit in line with an Asean tradition for new leaders assuming office.

Ismail Sabri’s three-day visit is the first since he was appointed prime minister last August. — Bernama