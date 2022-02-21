MySejahtera now requires you to attach a photo when reporting Covid-19 self-test result

With the latest MySejahtera version (Android, iOS, and Huawei), the form now appears as a single page and you must attach a photo of the result to proceed. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — As Malaysia prepares to move into the endemic phase, Covid-19 self-testing is one of the tools to manage new infections without the need for another lockdown. Regardless of whether your result is positive or negative, you should always report it through the MySejahtera app. Now there’s a new update and you are now required to attach or snap a photo of your test result.

Previously, all you’ll need is to fill up a form and declare whether your result is positive, negative, or invalid. With the latest MySejahtera version (Android, iOS, and Huawei), the form now appears as a single page and you must attach a photo of the result to proceed.

It is recommended that you conduct a Covid-19 self-test before attending a gathering or event, or if you’re experiencing Covid-19 symptoms such as sore throat, cough, flu, or fever. If you were in close contact with a Covid-19 case, Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had recommended conducting a Covid-19 self-test at least five days after contact.

According to the latest protocol published on February 17, close contacts are now required to test themselves only if there are symptoms. All close contacts who have received boosters are required to isolate themselves for five days.

If you’re tested positive, you should follow the current Covid-19 protocols. At the moment, individuals who are fully vaccinated and contracted Covid-19 are only required to be quarantined for seven days regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Individuals without complete vaccination are still required to be quarantined for 10 days.

In case you missed it, you can claim income tax relief up to RM1,000 for expenses and purchase for Covid-19 RT-PCR and self-test kits for the assessment year 2021. MySejahtera has also set up physical kiosks at World Trade Centre to help users who have issues with the app. Due to high demand, the kiosks will now open daily until March 15 but with a limit of 400 tickets per day. — SoyaCincau