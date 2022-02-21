In Dengkil, 20 vehicles damaged by falling trees during heavy rain in Cyber Valley

About 20 vehicles were damaged after being hit by a fallen tree during heavy rain and strong winds at the Cyber Valley car park in Dengkil, February 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

DENGKIL, Feb 21 — Strong winds and heavy rain caused several large trees to fall and damage about 20 vehicles parked in parking lots in the Cyber Valley area here at around 5.30pm today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a distress call was received at 5.36pm and seven firefighters from Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, a workshop owner, Muhammad Harith Che Jusoh, 36, told Bernama that he was repairing a customer’s vehicle before witnessing a big tree suddenly falling onto several cars parked in the parking lot in front of his shop, adding that five of his customers’ cars were damaged and that it was the first time such an incident occurred in the seven years he had been there.

He hoped that the Sepang Municipal Council would take necessary actions to ensure such incidents in the future.

Checks by Bernama at around 8.30pm revealed that firemen and council personnel were still working to clear the fallen trees. — Bernama