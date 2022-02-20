Umno needs to adapt to ongoing changes to remain relevant, says Bung Moktar

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin speaks during a meeting with the Labuan division of Umno delegates in Labuan, February 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Umno needs to always adapt itself to the changing times to ensure it remains relevant in facing any challenges, says Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said Umno could no longer depend solely on its history of achievements since its establishment 75 years ago in the peninsula and 31 years in Sabah but should instead effect changes to make the party, the people’s choice.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said changing times brought various new challenges which also tested all the party’s policies and methods.

“Ultimately, it’s the people who will determine the future of Umno as a party that practises a democratic system.

“However, we must adapt ourselves to the changes around us because no matter how awesome we are but if we don’t want to make changes, the party’s position will be threatened,” he said in his message in conjunction with the 31st anniversary of Umno in Sabah which will be celebrated tomorrow.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said although Umno and BN had done a lot of good, the challenges now were different as the people were facing a health and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people want a government that can assist them at a difficult time,” he added.

Bung Moktar also said that Umno had successfully waded through many challenges throughout its 75 of existence so far because it had been holding on to its formula of looking after the people’s lot and not just struggling for the party’s members.

In the context of Sabah, Bung Moktar said Umno had gone through many challenges upon spreading its wings to the East Malaysian state in 1991, but the episode that affected the party most was its defeat in the 14th General Election which resulted in various accusations and some members leaving the party.

“We view this very testing time positively. Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), we still have party leaders and members with principles and are loyal to the party’s struggles, thus making Sabah Umno more mature, stronger and experienced in facing the challenges. Until now, not even one Sabah Umno division has disbanded,” he added. — Bernama