Don’t ask for seats in Johor polls through the media, says MCA president

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaking to reporters after attending an MCA fundraising event at the UTAR campus in Kampar, Perak, January 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 — Negotiations on seat allocation in Barisan Nasional (BN) for the Johor state election would not be made public to avoid a war of words among component parties, said MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Wee, who is Transport Minister, said any announcements on seat allocation would only be made after the matter had been finalised.

“Based on my experience, what is discussed should not be disclosed except when the seat distribution is finalised. We do not want to ask for seats through the media, as it would only result in a war of words.

“What is important is to finally reach agreement in a spirit of consultation. There is still room for discussions, no issue,” he added.

He was speaking at a press conference after the launch of the Johor Bahru Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme by caretaker Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad here today.

Wee also urged all parties to abide by the standard operating procedure issued by the Election Commission for the polls, saying it would ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the state.

Polling for the Johor election is on March 12, with nominations set for Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama