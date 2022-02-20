Deputy minister: RIUH-Keluarga Malaysia programme first edition at Ayer Hitam, Johor from March 3-5

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Feb 20 — The first edition of the RIUH-Keluarga Malaysia programme organised by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will be held for three days from March 3 to 5 at Arena Warna, Ayer Hitam, Johor.

KKMM Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the programme, a collaboration between the ministry, MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd and the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) was aimed to promote and elevate the local creative industry as well as boost the tourism sector in efforts to revive the economy.

“This programme will later be held in every state,” he said during an interview on the Sembang Santai programme ‘Hello Permata’ over Johor FM radio today.

The RIUH-Keluarga Malaysia programme was approved in the Dewan Rakyat last year at a cost of RM20 million through Budget 2022.

The programme also aims to attract youths especially those who are interested in acting, dancing and drawing as well as highlight the bright prospects in the art and digital fields. — Bernama