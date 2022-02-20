Deputy minister: Ministry working on short- and long-term solutions to water woes in Nibong Tebal

A drop of water is seen dropping from a tap in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 20 — Several short-term and long-term measures have been taken to overcome the years-old problem of prolonged water supply disruption at 14 areas in Nibong Tebal, here, said its Member of Parliament, Datuk Mansor Othman.

Mansor, who is also the Deputy Minister of Environment and Water, said his ministry together with Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and residents’ representatives held a dialogue today and managed to reach several agreements.

“The 14 areas involving a total of 6,612 accounts and over 33,000 residents were identified as locations that often experience water supply disruption and low water pressure problem with most of them being at high elevation or at the end of the distribution pipes.

“The areas are Merbok-Air Lintas Residency, Taman Sintar Indah, Taman Cenderawasih, Taman Cenderawasih Indah, Taman Cowin Indah-Jalan Ooi Kar Seng, Taman Seri Pancur- Jalan Bukit Panchor and Taman Widuri.

“Also affected are Taman Seruling Emas, Kampung Wellesley, Taman Pancur Permai, Kampung Tasek Junjong, Kampung Sungai Duri, Sungai Baong and Taman Seri Putera,” he said at a press conference after the dialogue today.

Mansor said among the short-term measures to be taken immediately were locating strategically, 16 community static tanks worth RM1,000 each, donated by the Nibong Tebal MP’s office, in addition to the 16 existing static tanks under PBAPP’s operation.

He said PBAPP would only place static tanks if there was a water supply problem in the affected areas but the 16 new tanks, each capable of holding 1,000 litres, were placed 24 hours a day there.

“PBAPP has also assured to intensify efforts to detect leaks and repair problematic pipes in the affected areas and we will also provide three more tanker trucks at any time within 24 hours of a reported water supply disruption.

“We already have three tanker lorries and the addition of three more are a bonus. We are also planning five long-term projects to ensure the issue does not recur in the future,” he said.

According to him, the five projects that will take three to five years, are phase 2 of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) sedimentation tank upgrade, Package 12A, namely the Sungai Dua LRA module project, phase 1 of the Mengkuang Dam LRA, phase 1 of the Sungai Muda LRA and Sungai Perai Baharu Water Supply Scheme.

“The Sungai Dua LRA currently supplies a total of 180 million litres of treated water per day (JLH) to the Seberang Perai Selatan district (SPS), which comprises 95 per cent of water supply in the district but when the five projects are completed, it will provide an additional 569 JLH.

“Based on SPAN’s monitoring on Wednesday, the issue of low water pressure had decreased and supply in the majority of areas is stable for now, but it will be influenced by current consumption trends by domestic and industrial consumers in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, deputy chairman of the Sungai Bakap (Temporary) Steering Committee who is also the residents’ representative, Khairul Ahmad Fitri Suhaimi said they were satisfied with the dialogue held to address the issue of water supply disruption that has plagued residents for the past few years.

He thanked the Nibong Tebal MP for his help with several agencies including the state government, on their proposal to provide new static tanks.

“It’s just that, if possible, we want several other things to be dealt with by PBAPP, including appointing an official representative to deal with the residents to avoid communication problems and misunderstandings.

“The most important thing is to give notice of water disruption in advance so that we are better prepared. I hope this issue will be resolved soon,” Khairul said. — Bernama