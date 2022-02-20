DAP says backing proposal to reopen borders in March, says delays would be detrimental to economy

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — DAP said today it is supporting the National Recovery Council’s (NRC) suggestion to reopen international borders on March 1 to help revive the country’s economy and bring in new job opportunities.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that the party is willing to put aside political differences to meet the proposal by the NRC — which would align with current international health protocols.

“Normalisation of social interaction and resumption of business engagement will help to revive the economy and facilitate job opportunities especially in the tourism sector.

“This would also mark the new phase of Covid-19 pandemic gradually becoming endemic and a recognition that we have to live together with Covid-19. With Covid-19 gradually becoming endemic, there is no reason for any delay in reopening borders when many neighbouring countries are doing so despite the rise in infections,” said the DAP lawmaker in a statement.

He said that any delays in reopening the borders would only serve to harm Malaysia’s economy as the government has “proven to be ineffective in battling Covid-19”.

He also suggested that the government put more resources into increasing Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in the event that Covid-19 cases started to sharply rise, citing that Malaysia has the highest number of deaths per capita in the Asean and East Asian regions — at 972 deaths per one million population.

“Whilst we must be tough on Covid-19 and tough on the dangers of Covid-19, we must not be dictated to until our lives and livelihood are disrupted by a virus pandemic that is gradually becoming endemic like the common flu.

“We must accept, adapt and not fear to live together with Covid-19 as many of our neighbouring countries have done,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly said Malaysia could realistically fully reopen its borders in the second quarter of this year, but the actual reopening date would be announced by the prime minister.

He was also quoted saying the Health Ministry would need about two weeks to prepare the SOPs for the border reopening and that the borders would not necessarily be reopened immediately after the proposed SOPs are completed.

On February 8, the National Recovery Council — chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin — proposed for Malaysia’s borders to be fully opened as early as March 1 without requiring mandatory quarantine but with Covid-19 testing pre-departure and upon arrival in Malaysia still required.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry has been given two to three weeks to present its proposal to the Cabinet for a decision to be made on whether to fully reopen Malaysia’s borders or to reopen with restrictions involving selected countries.