Johor polls SOP is EC’s decision entirely, govt won’t interfere, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) visiting the Malaysian Entrepreneurs and Cooperatives Carnival at the Taman Nusantara Hall near Gelang Patah, February 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 18 — The government will leave it entirely to the Election Commission (EC) to determine and announce the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Johor state election.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will not interfere with any decision taken by the EC as it is an independent body.

“Let us just wait for the EC’s announcement. I am very sure they (EC) will have discussions with the Health Ministry before announcing the SOP,” he told reporters after attending the Keluarga Malaysia Entrepreneur and Family Cooperative carnival in Taman Nusantara here today.

The prime minister was responding to views by public health experts that face-to-face campaigning was not suitable for the state polls due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Asked whether the government intends to open a special lane for Singapore-based workers from Johor for them to return home to vote, Ismail Sabri said this will depend on current regulations in the neighbouring country.

“If possible, we definitely want them to return and vote as every citizen has that democratic right but they are in Singapore and must comply with Singapore’s regulations and laws.

“If the borders are closed due to health factors and Singapore has certain regulations that make it difficult for them to return, our citizens have to comply as this involves their (Singapore government) country,” he said.

Polling day has been set for March 12, with nominations on Feb 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama