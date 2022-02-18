Johor cops arrest two men dressed as women in front of Laman Mahkota Istana Bukit Serene

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the pictures were later republished by the ‘admin’ of the Persatuan Bangsa Johor from the Facebook account owners Bryan Wee and Deachon Chai. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 18 — Police have arrested two local men dressed in women’s clothes and took indecent pictures in front of Laman Mahkota Istana Bukit Serene and later uploaded them on Facebook.

Johor police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the pictures were later republished by the “admin” of the Persatuan Bangsa Johor from the Facebook account owners Bryan Wee and Deachon Chai.

He said the arrests were made between 12.30pm and 1.30pm today around Taman Nusa Bestari and the Johor Baru Selatan district police headquarters.

“Investigations are being carried out under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for statements conducing to public mischief and threatening the harmony of the country which carries a maximum two years jail sentence or fine or both.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services which if convicted is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or one-year imprisonment or both,” he said in a statement here today.

Kamarul Zaman also said both men tested positive for ketamine and they would be investigated under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Both will also be remanded for further investigations.

“We urge the public to use the social media platform wisely and we will not compromise with any individual who purposely threatens public safety and order,” he stressed.

Earlier, pictures of the two men dressed as women and posing seductively in front of Laman Mahkota Istana Bukit Serene went viral on several social media platforms. — Bernama