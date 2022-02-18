Govt to ensure every citizen has internet access, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the media after attending an appreciation ceremony for volunteers in Putrajaya, February 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the general policy of the government is to ensure every citizen has internet access, even though the quality and experience of internet service is dynamic and different.

He said many did not understand the behaviour related to broadband service which is a dynamic situation as it is at times adequate and sometimes it becomes unsatisfactory.

“It will not reach a point where everything is okay. The important thing is that we look at our policy, we say there must be connectivity even in longhouses in remote areas,” he said.

Annuar was commenting on the problem of internet speed in Sarawak after attending an Appreciation Ceremony for volunteers of “Operation Bantu Sampai Selesai” (Ops BAHIS) here today.

Earlier, the experience of Frank Steward Panting Sa, 19, of Pakan, Sarawak who had to climb up Bukit Kelingkang for two hours to attend an online interview with Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Perak went viral.

According to Annuar, there are two methods of implementing internet service in Sarawak namely by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) or the state government agency under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) via the Sarawak Linking Urban Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative.

He said an MCMC check found the existing internet service at the longhouse of the youth was under Saluran initiative using satellite technology and is capable of providing an average speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps).

Annuar said even areas in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur have blindspots and internet is not stable and it should be understood as it is a characteristic of broadband services.

He said the Jendela Map was created to obtain feedback so that the service could be improved to give high-impact benefits to the daily lives of the people. — Bernama