Johor polls: BN is evergreen, understands aspiration of young people, says Ahmad Zahid

In a post on his official Facebook, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that BN remained relevant since 1973 and that it was important for the young voters in the Johor state election, to be held this March 12, to know it. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded the young voters that parties in the coalition were evergreen, and had never failed or misunderstood the aspirations of the young people.

In a post on his official Facebook, he stated that BN remained relevant since 1973 and that it was important for the young voters in the Johor state election, to be held this March 12, to know it.

“Young” is not about the age of the parties, but policies and agendums that will benefit the young and the old, he said.

The Umno president said BN is a solid, strong, consistent and sustainable coalition compared to other coalition parties and BN’s formation as a coalition of political parties in serving the people had never been forsaken and it radiated with the country’s stability under its administration.

The Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament said the young voters should be made aware of the matter so that they would not to be confused with the use of the “young” terminology in politics.

Ahmad Zahid said BN comprised a combination of old and new leaders with vast experience and knowledge, as well as fresh and new ideas and inspiration, thus elevated the interests of the people ccovering all levels of society regardless of race, religion, age and gender.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama